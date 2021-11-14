Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan Acquires 12,391 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BVH opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $32.67.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
