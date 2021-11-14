Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan Acquires 12,391 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BVH opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

