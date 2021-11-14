Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG remained flat at $$14.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

