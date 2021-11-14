BMO Capital Markets Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRHLF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

