BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCN. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

