BMO Capital Markets Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

