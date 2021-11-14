Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,709 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $23,500,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $17,000,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000.

TETCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

