Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of First US Bancshares worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First US Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First US Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 76,445 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

FUSB stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.