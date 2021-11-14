Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIIIU. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000.

KIIIU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

