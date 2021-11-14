Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNAD. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

