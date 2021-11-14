Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

