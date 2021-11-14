Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $12,350,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $12,450,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 2.5% during the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,108,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $9,880,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.