Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,302,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Workday by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Workday by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $296.45 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,646.85, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.96.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

