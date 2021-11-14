Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,081 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,397,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,899,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $24,934,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $155.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.