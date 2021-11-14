Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $48.54 Billion Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,537,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 265,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 23.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

