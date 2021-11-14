Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $98.43 Billion Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85,623 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $98,434,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $181.89 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

