Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 11,600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,328,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.93 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $231.87. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

