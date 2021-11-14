Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 4,404 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.19% of IQVIA worth $64,714,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.21. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

