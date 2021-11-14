bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $8.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

