Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.45. The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

