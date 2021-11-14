Bremer Bank National Association Sells 531 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

