Bremer Bank National Association Sells 587 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,560,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $635.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $643.52. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

