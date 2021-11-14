Bremer Bank National Association Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day moving average of $330.85. The firm has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

