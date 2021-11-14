Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

