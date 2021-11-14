Brokerages Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ADN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. 211,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

