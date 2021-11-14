Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,125 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alteryx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 44.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 221.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alteryx by 178.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $474,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

