Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Bentley Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,788. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.