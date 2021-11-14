Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 460,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.