Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.
Shares of BOOM stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
