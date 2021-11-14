Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

