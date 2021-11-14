Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

