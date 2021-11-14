Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FCCO opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
