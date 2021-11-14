Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLHG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SLHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 40,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

