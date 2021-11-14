Brokerages Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Price Target at $29.75

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

FOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 34,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,216. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.96. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

