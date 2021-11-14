Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,884,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.