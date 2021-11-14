Brokers Issue Forecasts for MRC Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MRC Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 189.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 296,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MRC Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 241.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

