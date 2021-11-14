Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1,604.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 628,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.90% of Brooks Automation worth $63,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,767,000 after purchasing an additional 478,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,454,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

