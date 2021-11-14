Bryan Horix Fairbanks Sells 3,508 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

