Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 155,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 31.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

