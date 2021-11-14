Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

CADE opened at $31.41 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

