Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Caesarstone has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caesarstone to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $430.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.83. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

