Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.66. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £914.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

