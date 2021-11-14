California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

