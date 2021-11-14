California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $263,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

