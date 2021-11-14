California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

