California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

