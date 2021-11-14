California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $126.24 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $109.08 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

