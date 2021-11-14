Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calyxt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of CLXT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.82. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Calyxt by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

