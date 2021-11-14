Canaan (CAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaan has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canaan by 322.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canaan by 36.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Canaan by 3,447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

