Canaan (CAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaan has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ CAN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
