Canaccord Genuity Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.
DGII stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $852.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $10,732,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.