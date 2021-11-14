Canaccord Genuity Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

DGII stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $852.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $10,732,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

