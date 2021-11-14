Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $141,650.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

