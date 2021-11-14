Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CPARU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 15th. Catalyst Partners Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Catalyst Partners Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

