Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY opened at $44.49 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.